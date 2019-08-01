Amazon will sell you 20 succulent plants for just $26.50 today (Reg. $40)

- Aug. 1st 2019 8:22 am ET

Reg. $40 $26.50
Amazon is now offering a 20-pack of Shop Succulents’ Assorted Collection of Live Succulent Plants for $26.39 shipped. Regularly up to $40 or so, today’s deal is matching the all-time low at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Perfect for adding some color to any home or office setting, this collection comes with a randomly assortment of succulent plants in 2-inch square pots. You only need to water these things once a week (even less in the winter), making them one of the easier indoor plants to maintain. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

If a 20-count is overkill for you, then opt for the smaller 4 or 12 packs from $15 Prime shipped. While today’s deal does have the succulents fully rooted in soil, you might need more if you plan on putting them in different pots. This 4-quart bag of Hoffman Organic Cactus and Succulent Soil Mix is a great place to start at under $10 Prime shipped and with solid ratings.

Shop Succulents Assorted Collection:

Succulents of assorted varieties. Each succulent may vary from pictures shown. Succulents come in 2 ” square pots fully rooted in soil. Water 1x/week. During dormancy (winter), 1x every 2 -3 weeks. Completely soak the soil, then dry out completely before watering again. Do not use a spray bottle as water on leaves could cause damage.

