Create an up to 80-inch screen with Insignia’s $150 Pico Projector (25% off)

- Aug. 1st 2019 4:50 pm ET

Get this deal
$200 $150
0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Insignia NS-PR60 Slim-line Pico WVGA DLP Projector for $149.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from $200, today’s price cut saves you $50 and is the best we’ve seen. With the ability to create an up to 80-inch screen, this portable projector is a great way to enjoy movies and more on-the-go. It features an HDMI input and around 100 minutes of usage per charge. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Those looking to save even more can opt for Anker’s Nebula Prizm Portable Projector at $50 with the on-page coupon instead. At just a fraction of the price, this is a notable option for budget-conscious buyers. One major tradeoff is the bulkier design, as Insignia’s can easily fit in a bag. 

Insignia Slim-line Pico Projector features:

Bring your presentations or movies to life with this 50-lumen Insignia Pico projector. Its compact size and slim shape facilitate easy, convenient transport at work, home or on the go, and the 80-inch projected screen lets multiple people view the show or presentation. The rechargeable battery included with this Insignia Pico projector provides 100 minutes of use for multiple TV shows, a movie or long presentations.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$200 $150

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Insignia

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go