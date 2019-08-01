Create an up to 80-inch screen with Insignia’s $150 Pico Projector (25% off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Insignia NS-PR60 Slim-line Pico WVGA DLP Projector for $149.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from $200, today’s price cut saves you $50 and is the best we’ve seen. With the ability to create an up to 80-inch screen, this portable projector is a great way to enjoy movies and more on-the-go. It features an HDMI input and around 100 minutes of usage per charge. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Those looking to save even more can opt for Anker’s Nebula Prizm Portable Projector at $50 with the on-page coupon instead. At just a fraction of the price, this is a notable option for budget-conscious buyers. One major tradeoff is the bulkier design, as Insignia’s can easily fit in a bag.

Insignia Slim-line Pico Projector features:

Bring your presentations or movies to life with this 50-lumen Insignia Pico projector. Its compact size and slim shape facilitate easy, convenient transport at work, home or on the go, and the 80-inch projected screen lets multiple people view the show or presentation. The rechargeable battery included with this Insignia Pico projector provides 100 minutes of use for multiple TV shows, a movie or long presentations.

