Linksys’ black Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System drops to low at $400 ($80 off)

- Aug. 1st 2019 2:06 pm ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System Three-Pack in Black for $399.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally selling for $480, that’s good for an $80 discount and is the best we’ve seen. For comparison, you’ll find the white style for $500 at B&HThe Linksys Velop Mesh System blankets up to 6,000 square feet in Tri-Band coverage. You’re looking at up to 2,200Mbps network speeds and each of the included three mesh routers includes two Gigabit Ethernet ports as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 350 customers.

Save even more by opting for the Linksys’ Velop Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System for $277 with the on-page coupon at Amazon. Compared to the black Tri-Band setup, this bundle only covers 4,500 square feet and gets you up to 1,200Mbps speeds. 

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is also offering the Ubiquiti AmpliFi Instant Mesh Wi-Fi System for $153 shipped. Also at Best Buy direct. Normally selling for $180, today’s offer is one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Ubiquiti’s mesh router offers Dual Band coverage and covers up to 4,000 square feet with 802.11ac connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Create a reliable wireless network at home with this Linksys Wi-Fi system. It offers up to 6,000 sq. ft. of coverage, so it’s suitable for a large home, and its Tri-Band technology delivers faster speeds for multiple devices by balancing loads effectively. This Linksys Wi-Fi system works with Amazon Alexa to control the unit with simple voice commands.

