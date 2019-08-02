Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook is an affordable school option at $159 (20% off)

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Acer 15-inch Chromebook 1.6GHz/4GB/16GB for $159 shipped. Also available direct. That’s at least 20% off the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features include a 15-inch display, 16GB of eMMC flash memory, and two USB 3.0 ports. A built-in HDMI output makes it easy to connect with larger displays and a HD webcam helps you connect with other users. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a new sleeve to protect Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook. This model from Amazon is both affordable and offers a level of protection that will be perfect for back to school. It’s also available in five different styles to choose from.

Acer Chromebook 15 features:

Acer 15 Chromebook: Enjoy up to 12 hours of battery life with this 15.6-inch Acer Chromebook. Its Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM load webpages quickly and provide lag-free streaming, and the 16GB of internal storage holds documents and photos. This Acer Chromebook has an HDMI port for connecting to a larger display.

