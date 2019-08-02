The 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra has never been less at Amazon: $85 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Ultra 6-quart Pressure Cooker for $84.77 shipped. This is down from its $150 regular price, $88 Prime Day sale, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Instant Pot Ultra is a must-have kitchen gadget if you love cooking. It offers 10 cooking methods in one convenient gadget. It works as a pressure cooker, cake maker, steamer, warmer, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Cookbook at $13 Prime shipped on Amazon. It features 500 everyday recipes for you to enjoy. Cooking with a pressure cooker is quite different from using an oven or Crock-Pot. This recipe book is a must for any new Instant Pot owner, as it walks you through how to use your new kitchen tool from start to finish. Plus, with 500 new recipes to cook, you’ll never run out of something fun to make.

Don’t forget to check out our one-day-only deal on Ninja’s 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker, which is down to $110 right now in refurbished condition. not only does the Ninja Foodi pressure cook, but it also doubles as an air fryer, giving you a 2-in-1 gadget that’ll become a must in any kitchen.

Instant Pot Ultra 6 Quart Multi Cooker:

Instant Pot Ultra electric pressure cooker is the next generation in kitchen Appliances. A central dial with a simple turn and press provides added precision in program selection and adjustment

New features: altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. The Ultra button for custom programming. The new features include sterilize, cake and egg programs

