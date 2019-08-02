Ninja’s refurb 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker/Air Fryer is now at least $90 off

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker (OP300) for $109.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This model fetches $200+ new at Walmart and Amazon, with very similar options selling for around the same at Best Buy. Unlike the popular Instant Pot cookers, the Foodi line combines pressure cooking tasks with an air fryer. It features a 6.5 quart ceramic coated pot and a 4-quart cook & crrsp basket large enough to carry a 5-pound chicken or 3 pounds of fries. Includes a 90-day manufacturer warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Just to be clear here, this is not the model that also supports dehydrating, on top of the pressure cooking and air frying. You’ll need to jump up to the OP302 at $215+ for that. However, if it’s just a basic slow cooker you’re after, consider the Insignia- 6-quart Multi-Function model as it is down at just $30 shipped right now via the Best Buy eBay page (matching the all-time low).

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker:

The Ninja Foodi, the pressure cooker that crisps. With tender crisp technology, you can achieve all the quick cooking and tenderizing wonders that you love about pressure cookers. But where they stop, the foodi is just getting started. Its revolutionary crisping lid allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil. That means you can pressure cook to lock in juices, then finish with a crisp.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!