Save $100 on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X4 Modem + Router Combo at $250, more from $9

- Aug. 2nd 2019 1:57 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk X4 DOCSIS 3.0 Modem and 802.11ac Router Combo for $249.91 shipped. Normally selling for $350 at Best Buy as well as B&H, that’s good for a $100 discount and brings the price down to match the Amazon all-time low. With the ability to handle up to 3.2Gbps of network throughput, this 2-in-1 home networking device gives your Wi-Fi a boost. The modem supports a 400Mb service plan and the router can dish out 802.11ac speeds across a dual-band 24×8 channel. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports. With over 2,300 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more from $9.

Other notable networking deals:

NETGEAR Nighthawk X4 features:

The Nighthawk X4 AC3200 WiFi DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem Router delivers WiFi speeds of up to 3.2Gbps. It ensures uninterrupted HD video streaming with 24×8 channel bonding. It’s CableLabs DOCSIS 3.0 Certified to work with cable Internet providers XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox & more*.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Newegg TP-Link Netgear Monoprice

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go