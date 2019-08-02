Save $100 on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X4 Modem + Router Combo at $250, more from $9

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk X4 DOCSIS 3.0 Modem and 802.11ac Router Combo for $249.91 shipped. Normally selling for $350 at Best Buy as well as B&H, that’s good for a $100 discount and brings the price down to match the Amazon all-time low. With the ability to handle up to 3.2Gbps of network throughput, this 2-in-1 home networking device gives your Wi-Fi a boost. The modem supports a 400Mb service plan and the router can dish out 802.11ac speeds across a dual-band 24×8 channel. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports. With over 2,300 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more from $9.
Other notable networking deals:
- TP-Link 5-port Gigabit Switch: $9 (Reg. $15) | Newegg
- w/ code EMCTDTV32
- Monoprice 8-Port Gigabit Switch: $10 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- TP-Link 802.11ac RE360 Extender: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- TP-Link 802.11ac Mesh Extender: $37 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- NETGEAR Insight PoE AP: $68 (Reg. $90) | Amazon
- Tenda 24-Port 370W PoE+ Switch: $101 (Reg. $180) | Amazon
NETGEAR Nighthawk X4 features:
The Nighthawk X4 AC3200 WiFi DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem Router delivers WiFi speeds of up to 3.2Gbps. It ensures uninterrupted HD video streaming with 24×8 channel bonding. It’s CableLabs DOCSIS 3.0 Certified to work with cable Internet providers XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox & more*.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!