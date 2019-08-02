Neatly store accessories in Twelve South’s Journal CaddySack at $63 (Reg. $80)

- Aug. 2nd 2019 11:53 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South Journal CaddySack for $62.99 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer matches our previous mention from April for the all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen since. Tidy up your everyday carry with Twelve South’s CaddySack. Featuring a leather design, this organizer has room for various accessories, charging cables, power blocks and other dongles. Plus with adjustable straps, you can customize the CaddySack to your liking. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 135 customers.

Ditch the leather-bound design and add Jelly Comb’s waterproof Cable Organizer to your bag for $15. This highly-rated option may not be as stylish, but it’s still a notable way to keep your gear organized while out and about. 

Twelve South Journal CaddySack features:

  • Luxury leather travel organizer for your most important travel accessories
  • All-in-one carry-all for cables, earbuds, AirPods, and charging/syncing cords
  • CaddySack features elastic organization that adjust for most USB adapters, dongles and extra cables
  • Dedicated secure storage for Power Adapter and charging cable
  • Makes a great gift for a commuter or business traveler

