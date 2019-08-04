Just $6 adds Anker’s Ultra Slim Four-Port USB 3.0 Hub to your Mac at 25% off

- Aug. 4th 2019 11:05 am ET

0

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Ultra Slim Four-Port USB 3.0 Hub for $5.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $8, that’s good for a 25% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Rocking an ultra slim design, this USB 3.0 hub brings four ports to your Mac or PC. A two-foot cable makes it flexible enough to add to your desk or take with you on-the-go. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 170 customers.

For comparison, most other USB 3.0 hubs sell for $8 or more at Amazon. But if you don’t mind giving up the USB 3.0 connectivity, Vogek’s Four-Port USB 2.0 Hub will save you an extra $1.

Anker Ultra Slim Four-Port USB 3.0 Hub features:

  • The Anker Advantage: Join the 30 million+ powered by our leading technology.
  • Big Expansion: Transform one of your computer’s USB ports into four.
  • SuperSpeed Data: Sync data at blazing speeds up to 5Gbps—fast enough to transfer an HD movie in seconds.
  • For Desktop or Laptop Setups: Set up your workstation however you want with 2 ft of cable. Use the included cable tie to adjust the length for maximum comfort and productivity.

