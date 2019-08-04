Save $250 on Google Pixel Slate m3 Tablet at a new Amazon low of $549

Amazon offers the Google Pixel Slate Intel Core m3 Tablet for $549 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $799 direct from Google, that’s good for a 31% discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen and a new Amazon low. For comparison, we have seen better-valued bundles on sale once before. Featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen molecule display, Pixel Slate sports 64GB of on-board storage alongside 8GB of RAM. Plus with ten hours of battery life, you’ll be able to enjoy all-day usage. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our review.

Use your savings to pick up Google’s Pixel Slate Keyboard. Adding this accessory into the mix helps take the tablet to a new level in terms of productivity. It features backlit keys and a quick snap connector for easily pairing with the Pixel Slate.

Google Pixel Slate m3 features:

Experience the power and portability of this Google Pixel Slate tablet. Featuring a 12.3-inch touch-enabled Molecular Display and dual front-facing speakers, this tablet delivers gorgeous visuals and vibrant audio for an immersive entertainment experience. This Google Pixel Slate tablet keeps you connected all day with up to 10 hours of battery life per charge.

