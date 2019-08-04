Latest MacBook Air gets $200 discount just in time for school, now $900

- Aug. 4th 2019 2:48 pm ET

Best Buy is currently offering Apple’s 2019 MacBook Air 128GB for $899.99 shipped. That’s nearly $200 off, $100 better than our previous mention, and the best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Amazon is currently charging $100 more. Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a 13-inch Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. With up to 12-hours of battery life, this is a solid option for students looking to enter the Mac ecosystem without breaking the bank.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • Stunning 13. 3-inch Retina display with True Tone
  • Touch ID
  • Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
  • Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Fast SSD storage
  • 8GB memory
  • Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
  • Latest Apple-designed keyboard

