Amazon’s Pixel 3 deal beats Prime Day, now $500 or get Pixel 3 XL for $600

Amazon is offering a particularly notable Pixel 3 deal this morning, dropping Google’s flagship Android device down to $499.99 shipped. That’s down nearly $300 from the regular going rate and $39 less than our previous Prime Day 2019 mention. The larger Pixel 3 XL is now $599.99, which is also a $299 discount from the typical price. Pixel 3 sports Android 9.0 Pie, offers an OLED display with HDR, 12MP camera and more. At this price, it offers some of the best value for your money in the mid- to upper-tier of smartphones available currently. In our hands-on review, we called it the best Android device on the market and better than some of the latest generation iPhones.

Put your savings to work and grab a Google Pixel 3 case from Spigen to keep your new device safe on-the-go. This “thin fit” model is perfect for those that do not like any extra bulk.

Pixel 3 features:

Capture the perfect shot every time, get things done with the Google Assistant, enjoy an all-day battery, and more.

Get help from the Google Assistant: reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, buy tickets, get commute times, weather info, and more—all with a simple squeeze, or just by using your voice.

Screen spam, scams, and other nuisance calls. Get real-time transcription and block unwanted callers so you’ll never hear from them again.

Disconnect from your phone when and where you want with Digital Wellbeing. It lets you focus on time with family and friends by setting timers on apps and turning off visual notifications. Use the wind down mode to turn the screen to gray scale and get ready for a good night’s sleep.

