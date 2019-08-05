Anker’s back to school sale features must-have Mac, iPhone and Android accessories

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by the Soundcore Liberty Neo Bluetooth Earbuds for $39.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Anker’s take on Apple AirPods delivers up to 12.5 hours of use when the included charging case is accounted for. Bluetooth 5.0 provides an “almost unbreakable link between your wireless headphones and your device.” Perfect for workouts thanks to its sweatproof design. Rated 4/5 stars by 825 Amazon customers.

Another standout is Anker’s USB-C 7-in-1 Hub for $34.99 shipped. This new release has sold for $50 prior to today’s deal, which marks a brand new all-time low price. With seven ports, this USB-C is a must-have accessory for any of the latest MacBook releases. Features include 4K HDMI, Ethernet, card readers, and two USB-A ports. Early reviews are solid like the rest of Anker’s USB-C lineup.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds are the embodiment of musical freedom. They boast our pioneering graphene-enhanced drivers that deliver a wider soundstage, intensified bass, exceptional accuracy, and crystal-clear clarity. The earbuds’ ultra-secure fit keeps them securely in place during your commute, while navigating city streets, or even when working up a sweat. And when you need to recharge, the mini charging case gives Liberty Neo a boost without being constrained by a power outlet and wires.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!