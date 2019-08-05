APC Gold Box backs up your internet power and protects devices from $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of APC power backup and surge protecting power options with over 4/5 star ratings from $21.49 to $45.49 (up to 43% off). Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
- Back up your Internet router and Wi-Fi or laptop with UPS Battery 425VA: $35.99
- 600VA w/USB: $45.49 (40% off)
- Alexa 3/6 plug, 2/4 USB port enabled smart surge protector: $33.99
- Pivot surge protector with 2 USB ports, 4 outlets: $21.49
- 6 outlet: $23.99
Features of 600VA Battery backup:
- 600VA / 330W Backup Battery Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
- 7 Outlets: 5 Battery Back up & Surge Protector, plus 2 Surge Protector Only
- One USB Charger Port (1.5A)
- 5′ Power Cord, right-angle 3-prong wall plug, wall-mountable, plus FREE power-management software
- Batterly Life: 3-5 years. UPS replacement battery sold separately (part # APCRBC154)
- APC WARRANTY: Backed by APC’s 3-YEAR WARRANTY plus a $75,000 connected-equipment policy
- Input voltage range for main operations:92 – 139V
4.4/5 star-rated Alexa smart Powerstrip:
- 5 WIFI SMART PLUGS: 3 surge-protected smart outlets, plus 2 smart USB charger ports that can be independently controlled by Alexa or the APC Home App
- 3 standard surge protector outlets, and 2 standard USB charging ports
- 2160 JOULES OF SURGE PROTECTION: Including UL certification, to guard connected electronics from the most powerful surges
- ALEXA SMART PLUG VOICE CONTROL. Or access the smart plugs from your phone via the free APC Home App, and control your lights and appliances from anywhere. Wi-fi required (no hub needed)
- SCHEDULING (App has been updated on 4/19/19 to version 1.0.2): Devices connected to the wifi outlet, such as lighting, small household devices and other electronics, can be scheduled to turn-on or turn-off automatically via the APC Home app, available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store
- WARRANTY: This APC smart surge protector is backed by a LIFETIME WARRANTY, plus $150,000 connected-equipment protection policy
