APC Gold Box backs up your internet power and protects devices from $21

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of APC power backup and surge protecting power options with over 4/5 star ratings from $21.49 to $45.49 (up to 43% off). Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

7 Outlets: 5 Battery Back up & Surge Protector, plus 2 Surge Protector Only

5 WIFI SMART PLUGS: 3 surge-protected smart outlets, plus 2 smart USB charger ports that can be independently controlled by Alexa or the APC Home App

3 standard surge protector outlets, and 2 standard USB charging ports

2160 JOULES OF SURGE PROTECTION: Including UL certification, to guard connected electronics from the most powerful surges

ALEXA SMART PLUG VOICE CONTROL. Or access the smart plugs from your phone via the free APC Home App, and control your lights and appliances from anywhere. Wi-fi required (no hub needed)

SCHEDULING (App has been updated on 4/19/19 to version 1.0.2): Devices connected to the wifi outlet, such as lighting, small household devices and other electronics, can be scheduled to turn-on or turn-off automatically via the APC Home app, available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store