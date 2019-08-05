APC Gold Box backs up your internet power and protects devices from $21

- Aug. 5th 2019 8:08 am ET

From $21
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of APC power backup and surge protecting power options with over 4/5 star ratings from $21.49 to $45.49 (up to 43% off). Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

  • Back up your Internet router and Wi-Fi or laptop with UPS Battery 425VA: $35.99
    • 600VA w/USB: $45.49 (40% off)
  • Alexa 3/6 plug, 2/4 USB port enabled smart surge protector: $33.99
  • Pivot surge protector with 2 USB ports, 4 outlets: $21.49

Features of 600VA Battery backup:

  • 600VA / 330W Backup Battery Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
  • 7 Outlets: 5 Battery Back up & Surge Protector, plus 2 Surge Protector Only
  • One USB Charger Port (1.5A)
  • 5′ Power Cord, right-angle 3-prong wall plug, wall-mountable, plus FREE power-management software
  • Batterly Life: 3-5 years. UPS replacement battery sold separately (part # APCRBC154)
  • APC WARRANTY: Backed by APC’s 3-YEAR WARRANTY plus a $75,000 connected-equipment policy
  • Input voltage range for main operations:92 – 139V

4.4/5 star-rated Alexa smart Powerstrip:

  • 5 WIFI SMART PLUGS: 3 surge-protected smart outlets, plus 2 smart USB charger ports that can be independently controlled by Alexa or the APC Home App
  • 3 standard surge protector outlets, and 2 standard USB charging ports
  • 2160 JOULES OF SURGE PROTECTION: Including UL certification, to guard connected electronics from the most powerful surges
  • ALEXA SMART PLUG VOICE CONTROL. Or access the smart plugs from your phone via the free APC Home App, and control your lights and appliances from anywhere. Wi-fi required (no hub needed)
  • SCHEDULING (App has been updated on 4/19/19 to version 1.0.2): Devices connected to the wifi outlet, such as lighting, small household devices and other electronics, can be scheduled to turn-on or turn-off automatically via the APC Home app, available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store
  • WARRANTY: This APC smart surge protector is backed by a LIFETIME WARRANTY, plus $150,000 connected-equipment protection policy

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $21

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

APC

About the Author