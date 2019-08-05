Boost Mac audio recordings with Blue’s Snowflake Mic: $37 (Reg. up to $60)

Amazon is offering the Blue Snowflake USB Microphone for $36.75 shipped. That’s up to $23 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is one of lowest offers we have tracked from Amazon direct. If you’ve been wanting to get your own podcast or YouTube channel off the ground, an upgraded microphone is a solid way to get started. This offering sports an aluminum build that folds out when in use and back down when complete, providing a compact form factor that you can take with you on the go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’ve got a modern Mac or PC, you may want to nab these AUKEY USB-C to USB-A Adapters for $7. They’ll allow you to plug in your new microphone without much fuss. I picked up a couple of these around two years ago and they’re still fully functional. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Blue Snowflake USB Microphone features:

Professional recording quality on the go

Unique design fits on your desktop or laptop

Plug and play—no driver needed

Perfect for podcasting, internet telephony, voice recognition software, movie narration, music

Mac & PC compatible

