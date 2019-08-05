NVMe SSDs have been coming down in price recently, and this is something that all computer builders (both at-home and manufacturers alike) have been enjoying. Kingston’s latest NVMe PCIe-based SSD, the A2000, was just announced, sporting up to 2.2GB/s transfer speeds. Using 4 lances of PCIe Gen 3.0 technology, you’ll be able to read files at up to 2,200 MB/s and write at up to 2,000 MB/s, depending on which size drive you go with. These drives offer quite a bit of power and start at a budget-friendly price of just $40.

Nomad Base Station

Kingston’s A2000 NVMe SSDs read at up to 2.2GB/s

Whether you’re looking for just a boot and program drive or a scratch device for video editing, nothing matches an NVMe SSD. Utilizing PCIe technology, these devices offer much faster read and write speeds than conventional SSDs, were limited by SATA’s lower-speed backplane. Kingston’s latest NVMe SSD comes in three sizes and offers great performance for any ultrabook or desktop.

M.2 is the new 2.5-inch

Kingston’s A2000 NVMe SSD uses the M.2 2280 form factor, which is designed to be used in both desktops and laptops alike. I’ve used M.2 NVMe SSDs quite a few times in different computer builds. They’re small and easy to install. You’d be surprised as the size difference between M.2 2280 and a normal 2.5-inch SATA-based SSD if you’ve not seen them side-by-side before.

“Kingston is proud to release the next generation of its entry-level NVMe PCIe SSD. With a single-sided slim M.2 design, A2000 works to its full potential when installed in an Ultrabook or other small form factor system making it the perfect drive for those seeking to upgrade their PC,” said Justin Karasek, SSD business manager, Kingston.

Kingston A2000 NVMe SSD pricing and availability

You can currently order Kingston’s A2000 NVMe PCIe-based SSD at Amazon. The 250GB model will run you $40 shipped, 500GB is $60, and the 1TB will set you back $100. Stock is limited right now being a new release, but you can purchase the drives right now and lock in your pricing.

9to5Toys’ take

I love that SSDs are becoming more and more affordable. NVMe gives users extremely fast read and write capabilities, and new products are only becoming more affordable. Whether your laptop only came with 250GB of storage or you need a secondary drive in your desktop, NVMe is the way to go. Many laptops these days ship with soldered memory, but a few allow you to easily upgrade to a new drive. Not quite sure how to install an NVMe SSD? We used one in our budget gaming computer build from last year, so give that video a watch to find out more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!