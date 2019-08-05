NETGEAR’s $230 Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router has never sold for less (Reg. $400)

B&H currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80) for $229.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically retailing for $400, it’s currently on sale for $300 at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. That’s offer takes an extra $70 off and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, we haven’t seen it sell under $298 at any of those retailers.The Nighthawk AX8 is one of NETGEAR’s first Wi-Fi 6 routers. It packs up to 6Gbps network speeds, enhanced 8-Stream multi-user connectivity, six Gigabit Ethernet ports and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 245 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Wi-Fi 6 is the latest wireless networking standard, so making the switch with this router deal will help future-proof your home network. Another forward thinking way to save is by a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet for $10. Odds are you’ll need them down the line for other network upgrades, so picking them up alongside today’s router deal is a great way to use your savings.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router offers improved network capacity for more Wi-Fi devices in your home and 2Gbps wired connectivity support for an incredibly faster Internet experience. It has a 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor designed to transfer multi gigabits of data with almost zero CPU load. 160MHz channel support doubles the speeds as offered by 80MHz channels to provide gigabit speeds to compatible devices.

