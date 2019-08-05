Western Digital 1-day storage sale starts at $45: Portable, desktop HDDs, more

Today only, B&H is offering the Western Digital 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $44.99 shipped. As a comparison, most retailers like Amazon are currently charging $70 with today’s deal beating the all-time low there by $5. Whether expanding your gaming console storage or setting up an extra Time Machine backup, this sleek hard drive is a great buy at $45. Grab the 2TB model for $59.99 (Reg. $80) in today’s sale. Offers support for both Mac and PCs, plus 256-bit encryption, and more. Ships with a three-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars by 367 Amazon reviewers. Additional deals can be found below.
Other Western Digital store deals today include:
- 3TB Elements USB 3.0 Desktop HDD: $60 (Reg. $80)
- 8TB Ultrastar 3.5-inch Internal HDD: $210 (Reg. $250)
- 14TB Ultrastar 3.5-inch Internal HDD: $400 (Reg. $450)
- …and more…
WD 1TB Portable Hard Drive features:
The white and gold WD My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive provides 1TB of digital storage capacity for USB-enabled systems. The My Passport Ultra features metal and matte finishes and comes armed with USB 3.0 technology that provides up to 5 Gb/s transfer speeds. Powering the drive is accomplished via a bus-powered USB port. Furthermore, the drive comes preformatted for use with Windows, and a simple reformat is required for the Mac operating system.
