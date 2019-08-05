Western Digital 1-day storage sale starts at $45: Portable, desktop HDDs, more

Today only, B&H is offering the Western Digital 1TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $44.99 shipped. As a comparison, most retailers like Amazon are currently charging $70 with today’s deal beating the all-time low there by $5. Whether expanding your gaming console storage or setting up an extra Time Machine backup, this sleek hard drive is a great buy at $45. Grab the 2TB model for $59.99 (Reg. $80) in today’s sale. Offers support for both Mac and PCs, plus 256-bit encryption, and more. Ships with a three-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars by 367 Amazon reviewers. Additional deals can be found below.

The white and gold WD My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive provides 1TB of digital storage capacity for USB-enabled systems. The My Passport Ultra features metal and matte finishes and comes armed with USB 3.0 technology that provides up to 5 Gb/s transfer speeds. Powering the drive is accomplished via a bus-powered USB port. Furthermore, the drive comes preformatted for use with Windows, and a simple reformat is required for the Mac operating system.