Apple launches iconic movie sale for $8, more deals from $5 plus $1 rental of the week

The iTunes movie storefront was refreshed this morning with a new batch of deals headlined by an $8 iconic film sale. There’s also the usual selection of $5 titles, various bundles and this week’s $1 HD rental. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
iTunes Iconic Moments sale headlines this week’s best deals
iTunes has a selection of films on sale for $8 this week, down from the usual $15 price tag and as much as 60% off competing services. Each of these titles will become a permanent addition to your library. Here are a few of our top picks:
Notable bundle deals include:
- Ice Age Collection: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Night at the Museum Collection: $24 (Reg. $35)
- Perry Jackson Collection: $16 (Reg. $25)
- Alvin and the Chipmunks Collection: $20 (Reg. $45)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid 1, 2, 3, 4: $20 (Reg. $30)
Other iTunes deals this week:
- The Peanuts Movie: $8 (Reg. $15)
- We Bought A Zoo: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Jersey Boys: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Disney Tron Legacy: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Collateral: $7 (Reg. $15)
- The Pursuit of Happyness: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Across the Universe: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Jerry Maguire: $8 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Instant Family starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne. This “heartfelt look at the ups and down of foster families” has collected an 81% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!