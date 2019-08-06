Apple launches iconic movie sale for $8, more deals from $5 plus $1 rental of the week

- Aug. 6th 2019 9:04 am ET

0

The iTunes movie storefront was refreshed this morning with a new batch of deals headlined by an $8 iconic film sale. There’s also the usual selection of $5 titles, various bundles and this week’s $1 HD rental. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

iTunes Iconic Moments sale headlines this week’s best deals

iTunes has a selection of films on sale for $8 this week, down from the usual $15 price tag and as much as 60% off competing services. Each of these titles will become a permanent addition to your library. Here are a few of our top picks:

Notable bundle deals include:

Other iTunes deals this week:

This week’s $1 HD rental is Instant Family starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne. This “heartfelt look at the ups and down of foster families” has collected an 81% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp