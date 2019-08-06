Lemonade delivers the insurance your home needs for as low as $5/month

Whether you rent or own your home, insurance is one of those things that you can’t afford to be without. However, that doesn’t necessarily take the sting out of forking over loads of cash each month just for a little peace of mind. The minds over at Lemonade get this, which is why they’re changing the way insurance works.

Take your current understanding of how most insurance companies work: These companies turn a profit by keeping the cash they don’t pay out in claims (which is typically why getting your claims paid out can feel like pulling teeth).

Lemonade takes this traditional model and basically flips it on its head. Lemonade treats the premiums you pay as if it’s your money. It takes a flat fee, pays claims right away, and gives the rest back to causes that matter, not some bigwig’s pocketbook.

What’s more, Lemonade even uses cutting-edge AI to help craft the ideal insurance plan for you, a feature that many traditional companies sorely lack. Plus, with Lemonade, it only takes 90 seconds to get insured and just three minutes to get paid.

Renter’s insurance starts as low as $5/month with Lemonade, while homeowner’s insurance can be as low as $25/month. And, if you’re already insured through someone else, Lemonade will take care of the switching hassle for you, making getting on board even easier.

If you want to see more about how Lemonade works and how to get started, click here.

