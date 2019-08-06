Grow your Mac’s I/O with the ORICO 36W 10-Port USB 3.0 Hub at $28 (Reg. $40)

ORICO Technology (99% positive all-time feedback via 18,000+) via Amazon offers its Powered 36W 10-Port USB 3.0 Hub for $27.99 shipped when checking out with code TDKCIHOG. Typically selling for $40, that’s good for a 30% discount and brings the price down to the best we’ve seen in years. Rocking ten USB 3.0 ports, this hub can also dish out 36W of power to charge smartphone and more. Adding this to Mac setup is a surefire way to handle pretty much any combination of peripherals, flash drives and more. With over 190 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating.

A perfect way to put your savings to use is with the best-selling nonda USB-C Adapter at $9. It’ll let you pair ORICO’s USB Hub with your Mac and comes highly-rated with over 3,600 customers leaving 4.2/5 stars.

ORICO 10-Port USB 3.0 Hub features:

Super Speed USB 3.0 Expander: Easily add 10 USB 3.0 ports to your PC and enjoy data transfer rates of up to 5Gbps for faster sync times. transferring UHD movie in just seconds. Backward compatible with USB 2.0 / 1.1.

VL812 Chipset: This 10 port USB hub built-in VL812 chipset guarantee steady operation. Supports plug-and-play, no installation of drivers required for Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, 8.1 or Mac OS X 10.2 and above

36W(12V/3A) Power Adapter: 36w power adapter guarantee steady operation when connecting with high power consumption devices such as HDD hard drive.

