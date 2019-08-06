Center your home theater around Sceptre’s 55-inch 4K UHDTV: $220 (Reg. $300)

Walmart offers the Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHDTV (U550CV-U) for $219.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $400, we’ve more recently seen it sell for $300 or so. Today’s offer saves you over 26% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 4K UHDTV is based around a 55-inch 60Hz panel and comes equipped with four HDMI inputs. There’s no smart functionally built in here, which is great for those who own an Apple TV, or other streaming stick. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 3,300 customers. More below.

Update 8/6 @ 1:24 PM: Walmart is offering the RCA 40-inch Roku HDTV for $179.99 shipped. For comparison, similar models at Amazon go for $200 or more lately, and this is a match for the all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon recently. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those who will be looking to affix their new home theater display to the wall will definitely want to consider picking up this highly-rated adjustable mount for $27 at Amazon. It has over 27,000 customers vouching for it, making this a notable way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

Oh, and be sure to grab an extra HDMI cable while you’re at it. Odds are it’ll save you a headache down the road when a spare will inevitably come in handy.

Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHDTV features:

With a Sceptre 55-inch LED 4K Ultra HD TV (U550CV-U), entertainment is transformed into an epic adventure. The unequalled color and clear brilliance of 4K (3840 x 2160 or over eight million pixels) will provide more natural and lifelike images than have ever been viewed on a 55-inch screen. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

