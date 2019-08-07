Anker PowerCore+ duals as a portable charger and USB-C hub: $70 (Reg. $120)

- Aug. 7th 2019 1:23 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Anker PowerCore+ 19000 Portable Charger and USB-C Hub for $69.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This beefy USB-C power bank doubles as a hub, allowing you to connect USB-A devices to transfer data back and forth. With a 27-watt power output, this portable charger can fully recharge a 13-inch MacBook Pro in two hours. It’s paired with a 30-watt USB-C power brick, giving you another way to top off a lot of modern devices. Rated 3.8/5 stars. To find more Anker discounts, swing by our roundup of the company’s best back to school sales.

Simply looking for a nice all-in-one USB-C hub? We recently reviewed AUKEY’s 7-in-1 offering and came away thinking it was both refined and reliable. It plugs directly into a MacBook Pro or Air, making it a great option for those who use Apple laptops to get their work done.

Anker PowerCore+ 19000 features:

  • Hours of Power: Charges iPhone 8 up to 6 times, Samsung Galaxy S9 over 4-and-a-half times, and provides over 1 full charge for a MacBook Pro.
  • Power Delivery: Deliver full-speed 27W charging to USB-C phones, tablets, laptops, and more.
  • Simultaneous Charging: 3 high-speed ports charge all of your devices at the same time—without sacrificing charging speed.
  • Hub Mode: Switch to Hub Mode to sync data and connect accessories.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
