Anker PowerCore+ duals as a portable charger and USB-C hub: $70 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Anker PowerCore+ 19000 Portable Charger and USB-C Hub for $69.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This beefy USB-C power bank doubles as a hub, allowing you to connect USB-A devices to transfer data back and forth. With a 27-watt power output, this portable charger can fully recharge a 13-inch MacBook Pro in two hours. It’s paired with a 30-watt USB-C power brick, giving you another way to top off a lot of modern devices. Rated 3.8/5 stars. To find more Anker discounts, swing by our roundup of the company’s best back to school sales.

Simply looking for a nice all-in-one USB-C hub? We recently reviewed AUKEY’s 7-in-1 offering and came away thinking it was both refined and reliable. It plugs directly into a MacBook Pro or Air, making it a great option for those who use Apple laptops to get their work done.

Anker PowerCore+ 19000 features:

Hours of Power: Charges iPhone 8 up to 6 times, Samsung Galaxy S9 over 4-and-a-half times, and provides over 1 full charge for a MacBook Pro.

Power Delivery: Deliver full-speed 27W charging to USB-C phones, tablets, laptops, and more.

Simultaneous Charging: 3 high-speed ports charge all of your devices at the same time—without sacrificing charging speed.

Hub Mode: Switch to Hub Mode to sync data and connect accessories.

