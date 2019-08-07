Apple Watch (Product) RED Sport Bands see rare price drop to $42

Amazon offers Apple’s official 42/44mm (Product) RED Apple Watch Band for $41.91 shipped. Final discount applied at checkout. That’s down from the usual $49 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Apple’s official Watch bands are rarely discounted, and that particularly holds true for (Product) RED colorways. This is a great chance to upgrade to a new Watch band at price drop which is certain to not last for long.

If you’re not ready to shell out money for an official Apple Watch band, swing by our roundup of the best third-party options out there. Top picks start at $5 across a wide range of styles.

Apple Watch bands feature:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft.

The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin.

An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

