Aukey’s DR03 dual dash cam records in front and behind you at $120 (Reg. $160)

AUKEY-TMUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its DR03 Dual 1080p Dash Cam Kit for $119.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $170 going rate and beats our last mention by over $5, marking one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. If you want the ultimate way to keep track of what goes on around your car while you drive and while you’re parked, this is a must. This kit has both front and rear cameras, allowing you to record what goes on both in front and behind at the same time. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the front and back recording feature, check out Aukey’s budget-friendly 1080p Dash Camera for $40 shipped. The biggest thing you’re losing here is the dual cameras, but this model is perfect for capturing your drives on a budget.

No matter which dash camera you opt for, be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card at just $7.50 Prime shipped. It comes with an easy-to-use adapter that allows you to plug this microSD card into your computer. Don’t have an SD slot? Aukey’s USB-C adapter is just $8.50 Prime shipped right now.

Aukey DR03 Dual Dash Cam features:

Dual 1080p Protection: Find peace of mind. The DR03 Dual Dash Cameras keep you covered on the road with full HD video monitoring for front and rear view. Sony Exmor IMX323 sensors in both cameras and a Novatek NT96663 processor capture super-sharp 1080p video (accompanied by optional in-car audio) to back you up in any road incident

Full Six-Lane View: Wider coverage with 170° front and 160° rear fields of view means greater protection. The wide-angle lenses cover more, capturing crucial peripheral action

Intelligent Operation: G-sensor-activated Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage. Connect to the AUKEY GM-32 GPS Antenna (sold separately) to embed location & speed data for trip tracking and greater protection

Dependable Supercapacitor System: Batteries are unreliable in extreme heat and cold. DR03 uses a supercapacitor instead for flawless performance in temperatures from -30°C – 75°C / -22°F – 167°F. Power is supplied by the included dual-port USB car charger, with a spare port to charge your other USB-powered devices

