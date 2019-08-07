Add Aukey’s USB-C Micro/SD Card Reader to your Mac and save 30%, now at $8.50

- Aug. 7th 2019 1:18 pm ET

0

Aukey Store US is currently offering its USB-C Micro/SD Card Reader for $8.39 Prime shipped when code LLENMWSJ has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $12, that’s good for a 30% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Housed in an aluminum casing, this USB-C dongle features both MicroSD and standard SD card slots. Plus it’ll work with newer MacBooks without the need of an extra adapter. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s deal delivers USB-C connectivity, but with a more premium price tag. Those looking to forego that inclusion can save a bit more and opt for Transcend’s USB 3.0 Card Reader for $7.50. You’ll lose out on out-of-the-box compatibility with newer MacBooks, but that may be worth the extra cash you’ll pocket. 

Aukey USB-C Micro/SD Card Reader features:

  • SuperSpeed Data Transfer: This USB-C card reader accesses both micro SD & SD cards at the same time to transfer videos, photos, and music at up to 5Gbps (10x faster than USB 2.0)
  • Reversible USB-C connector ensures fuss-free plug-in every time. Card slots support SD / SDHC / SDXC/ Micro SD / Micro SDHC / Micro SDXC cards up to 2TB
  • Compact and Lightweight Design: Slip the card reader into your bag for entertainment or business presentations on-the-go

