eufyCam E offers 1080p feeds and free storage, pick up two cameras for $240

Anker’s sub-brand eufy via Amazon offers its eufyCam E 2-camera Home Security System for $239.99 shipped when the on-page coupon and promo code EUFYCM88 is applied during checkout. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and $20 less than our previous mention. eufyCam E offers a budget-friendly approach to home security systems. Features include 365-day battery life with a 100% wire-free design. Thanks to an IP65-rated casing, it’s safe for weather of just about any kind. Best of all? Eufy includes a microSD card for storage, so you won’t have to pay an extra annual or monthly fee to backup your camera’s happenings. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Not ready to commit $240 to home security? Consider going with Wyze Cam instead. At $25, it’s an affordable way to dip your toes into the world of home security. You’ll also receive free cloud storage, which is great for keeping backups of any action that occurs around your property.

eufyCam E features:

365-day Battery Life: The 100% wire-free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days (or 3 years in Standby Mode) per charge, indoors and out.

Full HD Surveillance: 1080p resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality both day and night.

No Monthly Fees: eufyCam E doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings. (30s footage, 10 times per day per camera)

Easy Installation: 3 easy ways to install: 1) Screw onto the Outdoor Mount, 2) Stick onto the Magnetic Mount, 3) Stick on metallic surfaces

