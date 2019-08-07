If you’ve never shopped at Groupon, well, it’s time to change that. Groupon is a place where you can go to view great local and online deals. The company recently announced a new membership program, called Groupon Select, that’s designed to provide its members with discounts across all of Groupon, including local services, experiences, travel, and goods…alongside free shipping. There are no promo codes to enter, no fancy coupons to clip, your discounts will just apply at checkout. Keep reading to find out more.

Groupon Select offers exclusive discounts for $5/mo

Groupon Select is the company’s latest effort in gaining more customers and greater online exposure. Groupon is known for offering prices on local services that can’t be beat. I’ve used it numerous times, from booking tours with my fiancée to buying a membership to Sam’s Club with a bunch of goodies. This new membership program, Groupon Select, is designed for those who are always shopping for the best deals.

Groupon Select benefits

Extra 25% off Local––activities, restaurants and spas

Local––activities, restaurants and spas Extra 15% off and free shipping (with no minimums) off Goods orders––consumer electronics, home furnishings and apparel

and free shipping (with no minimums) off Goods orders––consumer electronics, home furnishings and apparel Extra 10% off Getaways––hotels, weekend getaways and air-inclusive trips

Getaways––hotels, weekend getaways and air-inclusive trips Extra 10% off Events and Tickets––concerts, sports and other live shows

Events and Tickets––concerts, sports and other live shows $5 Starbucks gift card after the first payment

Percentage discounts and free shipping isn’t all that comes with Groupon Select

As a Select member, there are some extra bonuses that you get for your $5 per month charge. This includes exclusive discounts on popular brands (like major sports teams, theme parks, and similar attractions), plus your restriction on the number of deals you can purchase in a day is lifted. Thanks to Groupon and AMC Theaters’ integration, Select members will also be able to get movie tickets at 25% off.

9to5Toys take

We’re all about the deals here. I love shopping for the best possible price online, even when I’m not working. Groupon is a go-to destination when trying to find local discounts on things like chiropractors, buying club memberships, or boat rides. Though I personally won’t jump on a Select membership right away, mainly because I just don’t shop Groupon all the time, it’s a fantastic program for those who love using the service. I know people who shop Groupon daily, and that’s really who the company is aiming for here. Free Starbucks, 25% off local activities, and free shipping? If you plan to shop Groupon anytime soon, you could easily save your monthly fee, and then some, thanks to Groupon Select.

