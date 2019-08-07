Save 22% on LG’s Android Pie-compatible V35 ThinQ Smartphone at a low of $499

Amazon currently offers its Prime members the unlocked LG V35 ThinQ 64GB Android Smartphone for $499 shipped. Typically selling for $650, that’s good for an over 22% discount, is $30 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy has the non-Prime Exclusive model for $600. Featuring a six-inch QHD+ 1440p display, LG’s handset includes Dual 16 MP rear cameras, up to 2TB of microSD expandable storage and more. Plus this version also includes a selection of pre-installed Amazon apps as well as hands-free access to Alexa. Better still, LQ’s V35 ThinQ has now received an Android Pie update. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 150 customers.

To make the perfect use of your savings, take advantage of the V35 ThinQ’s expandable microSD card storage feature. Grab Samsung’s 128GB MicroSDXC Evo Card for under $20 at Amazon.

LG V35 ThinQ Android Smartphone features:

Pre-installed selection of Amazon apps, including the Amazon Widget, Amazon Shopping, and Amazon Alexa. Prime members have easy access to daily deals, Prime movies and TV shows, Prime Music, Amazon Photos, and more with a single sign-on experience

Amazon exclusive version with Amazon Alexa Hands-Free: Simply by saying “Alexa” you can play music, hear the news or check the weather wherever you are. Just ask – and Alexa will respond instantly

6″ QHD+ OLED FullVision display (2880 x 1440) with 18:9 aspect ratio, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with option to add up to 2 TB of microSD expandable memory, and Android 8.0

