Cord-cutters can save 20% on Monoprice’s Active 60-Mile HDTV Antenna at $17.50

Monoprice is currently offering its Active Set Top 60-Mile HDTV Antenna for $17.59 shipped. Normally selling for $22, that’s good for an over 20% discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Monoprice’s Active Antenna can pull in free HDTV channels from up to 60 miles away and sports a compact design. That makes it a solid option for bringing news, sports and more into your cord-cutting kit. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of customers. More below.

For comparison, Mohu’s Leaf Metro TV Antenna only covers a 25-mile range and will run you $18 at Amazon. Not sure what channels are available in your area? Swing by AntennaWeb for a rundown of your area’s OTA content. Head below for more.

Monoprice Active 60-Mile HDTV Antenna features:

Break free from subscription TV with Monoprice’s Active Set Top HD4 HDTV Antenna with 60 mile range. This antenna gives you an easy to use option for getting free HDTV broadcasts, such as ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, and more. It is the best option for viewing national networks and local channels without additional monthly fees.

