This back to school deal nets you a 21-inch Retina 4K iMac for $929 shipped

B&H offers the previous generation Apple 21-inch Retina 4K iMac 3.0GHz/8GB/1TB for $929 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,299 and we’ve previously seen it hover around $1,000 when on sale. Despite being a previous generation model there is still plenty of value here, and the $929 price tag is perfect for students going back to school. Notable features include a 3.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. The Retina 4K display powers a total resolution of 40966 x 2304. It also ships with four USB-A ports and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Make the most of your savings and leverage the Twelve South Backpack into extra out-of-sight storage for your hard drive and other accessories. This nifty aluminum shelf makes is easy to store various accessories behind your iMac display, keeping your workspace looking nice and tidy.

Apple 21-inch iMac features:

Apple weds high-res 4K visuals into its sleek, 5mm thin, mid 2017 21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K Display. With a 4096 x 2304 screen resolution, this iMac provides 1 billion colors and 500 nits of brightness, which is 43% brighter than the previous model. The Retina 4K display also features a wider color gamut. Using a P3-based color gamut, the Retina 4K display provides a larger color space that more equally represents red, green, and blue, as compared to standard sRGB displays. And with more available colors, the images will appear more vivid and reveal greater detail, with more balance and precision.

