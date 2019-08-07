SanDisk’s 128GB microSD card is perfect for Switch, new Amazon low of $17

Amazon offers the SanDisk 128GB microSD Card with Adapter for $16.99 Prime shipped. That’s as much as $8 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Newegg is currently also matching this deal. Quickly and easily add 128GB worth of storage to your Nintendo Switch, Android device, and more with this microSD card. It features up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, which makes it ideal for moving content like 1080p videos from one device to another. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Cut the storage amount in half and save an additional 25%. The 64GB model is currently $12.50 via Amazon, which still gives you enough room for a few Nintendo Switch games. Transfer speeds and all other features stay the same despite the drop in capacity.

SanDisk 128GB microSD Card features:

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras

Capacities up to 512GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.) lets you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (Based on 4.1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3.5MB) with USB 3.0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors.)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!