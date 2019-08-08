Official Smart Cover and Keyboard for Apple’s 10.5-inch iPads from $29.50

Amazon offers Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Smart Cover in Charcoal Gray for $29.44 shipped. It’s currently backordered a few days. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. If your iPad Pro is in need of some extra protection, pick up Apple’s official Smart Cover at one of the best price we’ve ever seen. Features include a foldable design which comes in handy if you’re trying to watch content at home or on-the-go.

Today only, Best Buy has the Apple 10.5-inch Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro and iPad Air at $99.99 shipped. It’s currently $140+ at Amazon, although we have seen it for around 20% less fairly recently. This is the best offer currently available. With compatibility for both iPad Pro and Air, this keyboard takes your productivity to a whole new level.

Apple 10.5-inch Smart Cover features:

Add protection and color to your compatible iPad with the Smart Cover for 10.5″ iPad Air from Apple. Designed to fit the early-2019 10.5″ iPad Air and the 10.5″ iPad Pro, this charcoal-gray Smart Cover features easy snap-on and snap-off installation and removal, and you can fold it into different positions for ideal viewing and typing angles. Internal magnets hold the polyurethane cover in place and work with the iPad Air’s and iPad Pro’s auto-sleep and auto-wake features. The cover makes it easier to grip your iPad while allowing access to all its ports.

