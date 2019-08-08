If you follow Blackmagic Design at all, you’re aware that the company is known for its cameras. Well, they just updated one of their most popular models: the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K. Previously, the Pocket Cinema Camera only came in a 4K model, offering a micro 4/3 sensor with a resolution of 4096 x 2160. After today’s update, the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K will pack a Super 35 sensor with a resolution of 6144 x 3456. With this change, Blackmagic also decided to adopt Canon’s well-received EF mount instead of the previously-used MFT mount. Keep reading to find out more.

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K is a worthy upgrade

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K was a YouTuber favorite, as it offered Hollywood-quality production in a compact package. It used the micro 4/3 mount, offering compact lenses that were both lightweight and affordable. But, the BMPCC 4K did sacrifice some quality in the dark due to its smaller sensor, and high-end MFT lenses would set you back quite a pretty penny once you graduated to quality glass. That’s all changed with the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K.

With this new camera, Blackmagic changed more than just the sensor. Though you now have a larger 6144 x 3456 sensor, which is quite a bit bigger than the 4096 x 2160 of the previous generation, there’s much more to this upgrade. Blackmagic went from an MFT sensor to Super 35, which provides a shallower depth of field than the previous model. The BMPCC 6K also swapped out the MFT mount for Canon’s EF mount, which has a much wider variety of options when it comes to lenses.

6K is the new 4K

When 4K first came out, many people shot in the higher resolution to downsample their footage in post to HD. This allowed producers to shoot a wider scene, and zoom in and re-frame in post without losing any quality. Now that 4K is becoming mainstream, producers are starting to just upload in 4K, meaning that they can no longer zoom in and re-frame without losing quality. Going to 6K, producers will again have this function at their disposal.

Specs that rule the roost

While Sony, Panasonic, Canon, and other brands are playing catch up when it comes to video recording, the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K sports 60FPS recording in full resolution, or 120FPS in “windowed” mode (which means in a slightly lower resolution). This gives you the ability to record high-quality, fast-paced content. Plus, the camera sports 13 stops of dynamic range built-in and offers a dual native ISO up to 25,600.

The 13 stops of the dynamic range offer the ability to shoot amazing HDR images that most cameras just can’t offer. Plus, DaVinci Resolve Studio is included with your camera purchase, giving you industry-leading color editing tools to take advantage of your new camera’s abilities.

You’ll also have the ability to use standard SD cards, UHS-II, or CFast cards for recording. This gives you the ability to use whatever storage medium you have lying around already, or convert to something new if that’s your fancy. You’ll be able to capture over an hour of full-resolution 6K footage on a 256GB UHS-II SD card, considering the camera records in both ProRes or Blackmagic RAW.

The BMPCC 6K also has just about any connection you could want. On the side, there’s a 3.5mm microphone input, 3.5mm headphone output, full-sized HDMI output (which supports HDR and 10-bit), DC power in, a USB-C expansion port, and a mini XLR connection that offers 48V phantom power. No matter what your shooting task holds, the BMPCC 6K brings everything to the table. Plus, with USB-C, you’ll be able to power your camera through rechargeable portable batteries, giving you near-limitless recording capabilities.

Pricing and availability

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K is available to order now and will run you $2,495.

