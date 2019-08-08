Blink XT Security Cameras offer easy setup, on sale from $60 (Orig. $230)

- Aug. 8th 2019 7:05 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering various Blink XT One Outdoor Security Cameras for $59.99. You’ll bag free shipping with a Prime membership; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. This is a match of our previous mention and $10 less than the historic Amazon all-time low price. Blink XT outdoor cameras deliver full 1080p feeds and free cloud storage, making it a great way to keep an eye on your property. The weatherproof design is perfect for outdoor spaces, offering two year battery life and motion detection in a sleek package. Over 6,700 Amazon reviewers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

If your needs are strictly indoor, consider the Wyze Cam at $25 as a worthwhile alternative. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with full 1080p feeds. Best of all? Free cloud storage is included with purchase.

Blink XT Outdoor Cameras feature:

An Affordable, Battery Powered Outdoor Security Camera! A truly wire-free video home security camera & monitoring system with batteries that last for 2 years! Check back in with live HD video and audio streaming right on your smartphone from any of your up-to 10 Blink cameras per system.

Blink

