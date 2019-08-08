CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock offers 85W charging at $270 ($40 off)

CalDigit’s official Amazon store is currently offering its TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $269.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $310, that takes over $40 off the going rate, is the second best offer we’ve seen to date and comes within $7 of the all-time low. This hub features a whole host of I/O for your Mac, including five USB ports, three USB-C outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet and more. Plus, 85W USB-C charging allows you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering your Mac. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from 335 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

A nice way to leverage your savings is by picking up this well-reviewed 3.3-foot Thunderbolt 3 cable at Amazon. The TS3 Plus only includes a two-foot cable, so this option ensures you have extra flexibility in your setup.

Should you be looking to save even more compared to today’s featured deal, opt for Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $250. For $20 less, you’ll still enjoy 85W charging, USB 3.0 ports and additional USB-C connectivity, just without the CalDigit branding or quality.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

15 Ports of Connectivity

Charge laptop – 85W

2x Thunderbolt™ 3 Ports

1x SD 4.0 Card Reader (UHS-II)

5x USB 3.1 Type-A Gen. 1

1x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen. 1

1x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen. 2

1x DisplayPort

1x Digital Optical Audio (S/PDIF)

1x Gigabit Ethernet

Connect Dual 4K Monitors

Analog Audio In/Out

