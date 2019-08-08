Jump to 144Hz w/ Dell’s 24-inch FHD Monitor at $150 (Save $40), more from $115

- Aug. 8th 2019 1:37 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Dell 24-inch 144Hz FHD Monitor (S2419HGF) for $149.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and Newegg. That’s $40 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. With a 144Hz refresh rate that’s paired with AMD FreeSync, gamers will be all set to enjoy smooth visual performance. A rapid 1 millisecond response time ditches lag and provides blazing fast gameplay. Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, headphone out, USB, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of reviewers. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale.

We also spotted the Acer 24-inch 1200p Monitor (B247W) for $114.95 shipped. Regularly up to $190, today’s deal yields a $75 savings and sits among the best offers we’ve tracked for this model. With a unique 16:10 aspect ratio, this monitor provides a bit more vertical space than is typical, making it great for working with documents, browsing the web, and more. Ports include DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For those looking for the best gaming performance, it’s wise to connect using DisplayPort. Luckily you can grab a USB-C Cable for $17 to take full advantage of fast and responsive monitors. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

And don’t forget that we have even more monitors on sale for you to browse from $90.

Dell 24-inch 144Hz FHD Monitor features:

  • Get blazing fast and responsive gameplay with minimum input lag at an extremely Rapid 1ms response time.
  • 1 Ms response time
  • 144Hz free Sync

