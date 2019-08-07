ViewSonic’s 34-inch Curved HDR10 USB-C Monitor drops to $700 (21% off), more

B&H is currently offering the ViewSonic VP3481 34-inch 100Hz Curved UltraWide Monitor for $699.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon for $8 more. Typically selling for $890, you’ll find it on sale for $799 direct from ViewSonic right now. Today’s offer is good for a 21% discount, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Headlined by a 34-inch curved 1440p HDR10 panel, you’ll find a 100Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB spectrum coverage. In terms of I/O, you’ll find USB-C, HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. This monitor is a fantastic option for upgrading your workstation with an immersive gaming display. Having just been released in July, reviews are still coming in. ViewSonic monitor are still highly-rated overall though. More below.

Ensure any of today’s discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Be sure to check out Acer’s recently-released 240Hz Nitro XF2 Monitors, which launch with competitive price tags.

ViewSonic VP3481 34-inch Curved Monitor features:

With an immersive curved screen and stunning WQHD+ 3440×1440 resolution, the ViewSonic VP3481 monitor elevates your viewing experience from flat to panoramic. Delivering incredible detail and vivid colors across wide viewing angles, this monitor is engineered to provide precise color accuracy, while HDR10 compatibility delivers a wider dynamic range of vivid colors and richer contrast.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!