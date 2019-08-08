Latest MacBook Pros from Apple are up to $300 off at Amazon, more

Amazon is currently taking up to $300 off the latest 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro models. You’ll find the best deals on the higher-end devices. This is a match of the lowest price we’ve seen to date. Best Buy is currently running the same promotion. The latest MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i5 processor, Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Add in up to 10 hours of battery life and you’ll be able to enjoy content wherever your day takes you. Check out our hands-on review for additional details on the latest from Apple.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for around $15.

Apple MacBook Pro features:

8th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 Processor

Brilliant Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

Ultrafast SSD

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Force Touch trackpad

MacOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with dark mode, stacks, easier screenshots, useful built-in apps, and more

