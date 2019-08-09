Apple’s official iPhone XR clear case hits a new Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers the official Apple iPhone XR Clear Case for $34.99 shipped. That’s a new Amazon all-time low and a 10% savings from the regular going rate. Best Buy is currently matching this price. Apple’s official iPhone XR clear case offers protection alongside a minimalist design, which still showcases the color of your device. Ideal for those that want peace of mind from bumps and bruises without adding too much bulk.

Ditch the Apple price tag and go with Spigen’s Ultra Crystal Clear Case for $12. It’s nearly identical in features and design, but a fraction of the cost of today’s lead deal. Whether you go with Apple’s official option or this one from Spigen, you’ll be in good shape.

Apple iPhone XR Clear Case features:

  • Made for iPhone 8 Plus, these cases fit snugly without adding bulk.
  • Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather that’s soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time.
  • A microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone.
  • The metallic button covers match the finish of your iPhone.

