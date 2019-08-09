Back to school iPhone 7 deal delivers refurb 128GB model for $190, today only

Today only, Woot offers a refurbished iPhone 7 with 128GB of storage for $189.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. These are GSM models, which are designed for AT&T only. As a comparison, Apple charges $379 for a refurb 32GB model when in-stock. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Ideal for kids, a second phone or grandparents. iPhone 7 delivers a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip and more. A 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Put your savings to work and grab a JETech clear iPhone 7 case. You’ll be able to protect your investment without adding too much bulk along the way.

iPhone 7 features:

4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology

A10 Fusion chip with embedded M10 motion coprocessor

Talk time up to 14 hours on 3G

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

NFC with reader mode

12-megapixel iSight camera

1080p HD video recording

FaceTime HD camera

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!