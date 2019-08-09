Back to school iPhone 7 deal delivers refurb 128GB model for $190, today only

Today only, Woot offers a refurbished iPhone 7 with 128GB of storage for $189.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. These are GSM models, which are designed for AT&T only. As a comparison, Apple charges $379 for a refurb 32GB model when in-stock. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. Ideal for kids, a second phone or grandparents. iPhone 7 delivers a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip and more. A 90-day warranty included with purchase.
Put your savings to work and grab a JETech clear iPhone 7 case. You’ll be able to protect your investment without adding too much bulk along the way.
iPhone 7 features:
- 4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology
- A10 Fusion chip with embedded M10 motion coprocessor
- Talk time up to 14 hours on 3G
- LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
- Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
- NFC with reader mode
- 12-megapixel iSight camera
- 1080p HD video recording
- FaceTime HD camera
