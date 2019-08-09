Dell’s 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook sports 10-hour battery life: $230 (Reg $355)

Dell is currently offering its Inspiron 11.6-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook 3180 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $229.99 shipped. Typically selling $356 at Amazon, today’s offer is $40 under the all-time low there and the best we’ve tracked to date. This lightweight computer sports a 2-in-1 form-factor that makes it perfect for causal web browsing and more while on-the-go. Dell’s Chromebook 3180 also features up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, giving you all-day performance. Rated 4.3/5 stars, much like other Dell Chromebooks.

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about.

Dell 11-inch 2-in-1 ChromeBook features:

The glossy, grey polycarbonate exterior feels smooth and looks sharp. Rounded edges and an impact-resistant design help cushion your 2-in-1 from the hard knocks of daily life. The splash-resistant keyboard helps shield internal components, so a little spill is no big deal. With a 360-degree hinge, this 2-in-1 adapts to your needs moment by moment. Whether you’re following a recipe in tent mode, watching a movie in stand mode, typing in laptop mode or reading in tablet mode, you’ll find comfort and convenience.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!