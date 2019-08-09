Fender and Gibson guitars up to $400 off with deals starting from $120 shipped

Musician’s Friend is now offering the Fender Telecaster HH Limited Edition Electric Guitar in Surf Pearl for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $675 at Guitar Center and elsewhere, today’s deal is $175 off and the best price we can find. Along with the Maple fingerboard, it features Alnico II Player Series Humbuckers with coil-taps for “everything from pummeling rock to single-coil twang.” It has a gloss finish with an alder body, bent steel saddles, die-cast steel tuners and much more. Rated 4+ stars. But be sure to head below for even more guitar deals.

Fender Telecaster HH Limited Edition Electric Guitar:

Designed to handle everything from pummeling rock to single-coil twang, the Player Telecaster HH carries its pure Fender pedigree with pride. Loaded with Alnico II Player Series humbuckers with coil-taps for great single-coil sounds, you can’t beat the versatility. The 22-fret maple on maple neck is smoothly playable, with easy bending, thanks to the contemporary 9.5″ fingerboard radius. Flexible enough for any genre, with a Tele’s legendary durability and consistency, this is a go-to guitar for any musical vision.

