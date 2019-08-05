Fender’s LE Mustang PJ Bass Electric Guitar at nearly $200 off + free shipping

Adorama is offering the Fender Limited Edition Mustang Bass PJ Electric Guitar for $379 shipped. Regularly $575 at Amazon and Sweetwater, today’s deal is nearly $200 off and the best price we can find. This is Fender Mustang bass with a Maple neck and surf pearl green finish. It has a four-saddle bridge, a four-bolt neck plate and vintage-style tuning machines. Rated 4+ stars. More details and guitar deals below.

If it’s a 6-string guitar you’re after, we have some great deals on those right here as well. From beginner Fender bundles starting from $120 up to some amazing Gibson acoustics at a couple of hundred dollars off, there’s a little something for everyone in our previous roundup.

Fender LE Mustang Bass PJ Electric Guitar:

Since its original release in 1964, the Mustang Bass has been one of Fender’s most enduring bass designs, finding its way into the hands of bassists ranging from The Rolling Stones to My Chemical Romance. This updated version of the short-scale underground hero adds the power of our venerable P Bass and J Bass pickups to the traditional Mustang design for flexible, thunderous bass tone with smooth playing feel and slick visual style.

