NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem and 802.11ac Router drops to $90 ($20 off)

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR N600 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem and 802.11ac Router Combo for $89.99 shipped. You’ll also find it at Best Buy and Walmart for the same price. Normally selling for $110 at retailers like Target, that’s good for a $20 discount and is the second best price we’ve seen to date. For comparison, today’s price is only a few cents more than the all-time low. This 2-in-1 networking device pairs an 802.11ac router with DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem for a more simplistic setup. It can provide up to 600 Mbps network throughput alongside over 340 Mbps download speeds. Dual Ethernet ports alongside up to eight concurrent download channels round out the features. Over 480 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More below for more.

Another perk of the Combo Modem and Router is that it can save you up to $120 per year. Most ISP charge you $10 per month for renting a modem, so ditching the provided one in favor of this is a great way to save even more. NETGEAR’s modem is compatible with popular ISPs like Comcast Xfinity, Cox and more. Be sure to check with your provider to confirm compatibility.

Those who can get by without the combo device may want to check out the ARRIS SURFboard (8×4) DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem. At $55, you’ll still get 343Mbps speeds as well as eight simultaneous download channels. That comes without the built-in router as a major tradeoff though.

NETGEAR N600 Cable Modem and Router Combo features:

The NETGEAR N600 WiFi DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem Router with N600 simultaneous dual band WiFi router and integrated DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem, provides 8x faster download speeds, up to 340 Mbps. It’s CableLabs DOCSIS 3.0 Certified to work with U.S. cable Internet providers.

