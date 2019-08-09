If current smart bulb platforms are a little too expensive for you, then the latest from Philips should have you quite excited. Signify, which is the subsidiary behind Philips’ lighting division, acquired WiZ earlier this year. Thanks to this acquisition, Philips and WiZ were able to launch a new budget-friendly lineup of Wi-Fi smart bulbs with prices starting as low as $10, available now from Home Depot.

Philips + Signify launch WiZ Wi-Fi smart bulbs from $10

This is Philips’ latest venture into smart bulbs, which will be a completely different option for consumers aside from its Hue platform. That’s right, WiZ is not compatible with Hue Bluetooth or Zigbee ecosystems. But, that doesn’t mean that the WiZ platform will be lacking, at all. The new Philips WiZ ecosystem actually has quite a few options in it with prices starting as low as $10.

Philips WiZ Smart Bulb Options:

60W A19 Color: $14.97

60W A19 Daylight: $9.97

60W A19 Soft White: $9.97

60W A19 White Adjustable: $11.97

65W BR30 Color: $15.97

60W BR30 Daylight: $10.97

60W BR30 Soft White: $10.97

60W BR30 White Adjustable: $12.97

40W A19 Soft White: $13.47

40W A19 Amber: $15.47

40W ST19 Soft White: $14.47

40W ST19 Amber: $15.97

40W G25 Soft White: $13.97

40W G25 Amber: $16.47

Budget-friendly, yet still connected

The Philips WiZ Wi-Fi smart bulb platform might be ultra-budget-friendly, but that doesn’t mean the devices are lacking in connectivity options. You’ll get built-in compatibility with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, with the option to use your smart bulbs with Siri Shortcuts. That last option we’re not quite sure how it’ll pan out, but we’re trying to get our hands on these bulbs to run them through their paces. What we expect, however, is that Siri Shortcuts will communicate with the Philips WiZ application to tell the bulbs what to do. If that’s the case, then I can’t wait to see what other platforms implement Siri Shortcuts, allowing you to use Apple’s voice assistant to control your smart home outside of HomeKit native.

Philips WiZ Wi-Fi Smart Bulb availability

You’ll be able to purchase the Philips WiZ Wi-Fi smart bulbs starting today at Home Depot’s website, with wider store availability rolling out through September 2019.

9to5Toys take

I’m super stoked to see this new platform on the scene. Not only does the Philips WiZ ecosystem bring some of the first smart Edison-style bulbs to market, but it also offers its products at an extremely compelling price point. Normally, you’d pay around $15 per bulb in the Philips Hue ecosystem to get an A19 white only offering. The WiZ ecosystem offers a color bulb at that price. Really, the only “lacking” part of the WiZ lineup is no native HomeKit compatibility, but with Siri Shortcuts, is that really an issue?

