Use GameCube controllers again with this Switch adapter: $5.50 (Save 50%)

YTEAM (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Nintendo Switch GameCube Controller Adapter for $5.49 Prime shipped when coupon code J4RN49WZ has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. If you have found yourself missing the feel of aging GameCube controllers, this adapter will allow you to dust them off and put them to work once again. Not only is it compatible with Nintendo Switch, it also works on PC, Mac, and Wii U. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when you apply them towards two Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $8. In addition to protecting your Switch’s screen from scratches, these could also provide a more high-end feel to your portable console since it actually uses a plastic display.

Switch GameCube Controller Adapter features:

The gamecube controller adapter is your best choice to play Super Smash Bros on Nintendo Switch.

Supports Nintendo Switch, Wii U, PC and Mac OS with wired or wireless GameCube controllers.

