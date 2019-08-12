Upgrade to Apple Watch Series 4 with up to $69 off, deals from $349

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular at $69 off with more Watches available from $349. The discount will reflect in your cart on certain models. This is down from its $499 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked in a while. Though Apple is expected to announce new watches at its September event, the Series 4 is still a great option. I wear one every day and absolutely love it. The large display, lightweight build, and fantastic battery life make it perfect for working out or just keeping track of the time and your notifications.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings, pick up a new band for your Apple Watch. I’d recommend the Oittm Stainless Steel Band for $30.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. I personally own this band and love its design. It’s similar to the official Stainless Steel Link band from Apple but at a much lower price.

Looking for another style of band? We’ve got a great roundup with multiple choices with prices starting at just $5. Whether you’re looking for something metal, leather, nylon, or rubber, we’ve got it for you in our roundup.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Generate Your Own ECG

Fall Detection + SOS Emergency

Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications

Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration

Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology

Water-Resistant up to 164′

