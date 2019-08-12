Bose Sleepbuds use noise-masking to help you get to sleep at $199 (Reg. $249)

Amazon offers the Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds for $199 shipped. You’ll also find it at Walmart, as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. Typically selling for $249, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. The Bose Sleepbuds feature noise-masking technology which helps block out the world around you while trying to sleep. The in-ear designs can also play soothing sounds to assist in shipping you off to dreamland. Plus, with over 16 hours of battery life per charge, you’ll be covered over multiple nights or even the longest of slumbers. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, over 730 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Save even more by opting for this white noise sound machine from Adaptive Sound Technologies. At under $49, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 5,800 customers and will help you sleep more soundly. The big trade off here is the lack of the SleepBuds’ noise-masking.

Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds features:

Sleep better. Cover unwanted noise with soothing sounds. Bose noise-masking sleepbuds™ are uniquely designed for sleep. They don’t stream music or have acoustic noise cancellation. Instead, these tiny, wireless earbuds use pre-loaded, soothing sounds to cover up unwanted noises, so you can get to sleep — and stay asleep. Plus, unlike traditional earplugs, they’re super comfortable and made to stay in place all night long, even if you sleep on your side. 1. Choose your sound, 2. Set an alarm, 3. Fall asleep without unwanted noise

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!