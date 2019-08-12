COACH has a new collaboration in preperation for fall with New York designer Tabitha Simmons. If you haven’t heard to Tabitha Simmons she is also an editor at American Vouge and a specialist in footwear design. The new collection features an array of footwear and handbags with price tags starting at $150. The Tabbitha Simons x COACH line has all of the high-end trends in women’s fashion with fun florals , rich velvets, color-blocking and pops of leopard as well as snakeskin. Head below to find our top picks from this collection below.

“Inspired by her English heritage and worldwide travels, former Vogue editor, model and stylist Tabitha Simmons launched her line of elegant footwear in 2009. An award-winning designer and fashion-industry favorite, Simmons combines couture craftsmanship with playful embellishments to give her eponymous collections their unique personality.”

COACH x Tabitha Simmons Handbags

Love a crossbody bag? If so, you will love the COACH x Tabbitha Simmons collection. With over seven fun styles to choose from and two size options, you will be drooling. One of our favorite styles is the Coach X Tabitha Simmons Crossbody 17. Its beautiful light blush and pewter color is a perfect transition for fall. This style also features a mixture of a pebble leather and suede, which is stunning. The bag has enough room to hold your keys, phone and accessories as well as a turn lock closure to keep everything secure inside. Best of all, the Crossbody 17 is the least expensive of handbags and it’s priced at $295.

However, if you’re looking for a bit larger of a bag, with more flare, the Coach X Tabitha Simmons Crossbody With Rivets is a head turner. This crossbody bag will help to keep you hands-free on date nights and beyond with its long strap. It also has a large interior to fit all of your essentials. This style is full of rivets, which is a Tabitha Simmons design favorite. However, this bag does jump in price at $595.

COACH x Tabitha Simmons Shoes

Update your shoes for fall with this new collection which features super on-trend styles. One of our favorite options that’s very versatile is the Harriette Flat. This shoes is great for work, everyday occasions or a date night. It would look wonderful with jeans, dresses, skirts or shorts alike too. Plus, it includes beautiful leopard and suede detailing as well as an elongating pointed toe. Be sure, to pick up these shoes that feature a price tag of $165.

Another favorite, that’s great for fall, is the Jaden Lace Up Bootie. A white bootie is very trendy for this season and its sleek look would pair well with dresses or jeans alike. I also adore all of the details on this boot including the rivets, scallops, and kitten heel. It also comes in a luxurious limited-edition floral box and is priced at $225.

Which piece from the COACH x Tabitha Simmons collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

